TOP SHOTS (20 August 2023)

Many people use plastic barrels to store water for household chores. A hawker carries barrels of different sizes, selling them around the countryside. Photo taken in Dori Krishnapur of Sadarpur, Faridpur on 20 August.Alimuzzaman
2 / 5
Farmers spend busy hours threshing Aush paddy in the fields. Photo taken from Beltali village in Dakkhin upazila of Cumilla on 20 August.M Sadek
3 / 5
A rickshaw puller takes a nap on his rickshaw in the shade of a tree. Photo taken from the rail station in Sylhet on 20 August.Anis Mahmud
4 / 5
Waste from nearby houses are being thrown into the drains. This leads to waterlogging in these areas during the time of heavy rains. Photo taken from A Block in Shahjalal area of Sylhet on 20 August.Anis Mahmud
5 / 5
Houses have mushroomed dangerously at the foot of the hills. Photo taken from Akbarshah area in Chattogram on 20 August.Jewel Shill