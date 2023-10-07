TOP SHOTS (7 October 2023)

Waterlogging on Sylhet-Tamabil road causes sufferings to local people. Photo taken from Shibganj area in Sylhet on 7 October.Anis Mahmud
Used polythene sheets have been cleaned and hanged out in the sun. These will be used again once they dry. Photo taken from Launchghat, Banglabazar in Pabna on 7 October.Hasan Mahmud
Being tired of looking for food a woodpecker rests on a tree-branch. Photo taken from Daulatpur area in Khulna on 7 October.Saddam Hossain
Children enjoy a game of football in the mud. Photo taken from Shekherkola village in Bogura on 6 October.Soyel Rana
Incessant rain has left the house under knee-deep water. A couple of housewives trys catching fish from water using nets. Photo taken from Durlabhpur area in Gazipur’s Sreepur on 6 October.Sadik Mridha
Holding umbrellas over their heads, people cross Surma river on boats amid heavy rain. Photo taken near Kinbridge in Sylhet on 6 October.Anis Mahmud