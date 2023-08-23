TOP SHOTS (23 August 2023)

A farmer family carries paddy saplings to a nearby paddy field (not seen in picture) in Bauphal, Patuakhali on 23 August 2023.ABM Mizanur Rahman
Two women sell Dillenia indica, commonly known as chalta or elephant apple, in Banrupa, Rangamati on 23 August 2023.Supriya Chakma
People watch a live stream aired by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) website at the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai on August 23, 2023, minutes before the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon.AFP
People cheer as they celebrate the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon after watching a live telecast of the event near a clock tower in Srinagar on 23 August 2023.AFP
Police officers guard a Diarco supermarket (back) under falling snow after an attempted looting, in Bariloche, Rio Negro Province, Argentina, on 23 August 2023.AFP