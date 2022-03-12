512 litres of soybean oil recovered from former agricultural officer’s house

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner (DC), Biplab Kumar Sarkar disclosed this information during a press conference at the office of deputy commissioner of police of Tejgaon division on Saturday.
He said Layekuzzaman worked as a deputy assistant officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Faridpur. He is from the Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district. At present, he lives in a rented house in Narzrul Road of Mohammadpur in Dhaka. The oil was recovered from that house.
Biplab Kumar Sarkar further said, “Layekuzzaman stockpiled the oil in the hope of selling this at exorbitant prices. Since hoarding such consumer goods is considered a crime, we have arrested him. A case has been lodged against him at Mohammadpur police station.”
According to police, Layekuzzaman bought 40 litres of oil from a wholesale shop on 6 March. After copying the receipt of that shop, he bought 472 litres of soybean oil from several other shops. He admitted to police that he was stockpiling soybean oil in the hope that its prices would rise further in Ramadan.
The police say such an act is not acceptable. It’s a punishable offence. He has been sent to the court. He will be questioned if the court grants the plea of his remand. The police will try to know from where did he get the remaining of the oil that he stockpiled. The police couldn’t find any political affiliation of Layekuzzaman.
The police further said at the press conference that the question remained as to why 40 litres of soybean oil was sold to him. Police are monitoring the oil market closely. Several teams of police are working secretly to monitor the market. Whenever they get such information, they will conduct raids immediately.