512 litres of soybean oil recovered from former agricultural officer’s house

The price of soybean oil is skyrocketing in the market. It is feared that the price may rise further in the coming month of Ramadan. To take advantage of this situation, Md Layekuzzaman, former deputy assistant officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension, started stockpiling a few hundred litres of soybean oil. The police arrested him on Friday night.

Police raided Layekuzzaman's house in Nazrul Road area of Lalmatia in the capital's Mohammadpur on Friday.During the drive, a total of 512 litres of soybean oil was recovered from his house. Police say Layekuzzama was planning to sell the soybean oil that he stocked in Ramadan at a high price.