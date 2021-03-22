Dhaka, Kathmandu sign four MoUs

Dhaka and Kathmandu Monday signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas, including tourism, sanitation, cultural exchange and railways link, reports BSS.
President M Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari witnessed the MoUs signing ceremony. The MoUs were inked after the bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Nepal at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban here this evening.
These are: MoU on tourism cooperation jointly signed by civil aviation and tourism secretary Md Mokammel Hossian from Bangladesh side and Nepalese culture, tourism and civil aviation secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala.
MoU on strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) cooperation signed by Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry’s senior secretary Md Mesbaul Islam and secretary of the industry, commerce and supplies ministry of Nepal Dinesh Bhattarai.
MoU on cultural exchange programme for the year of 2022-2025 signed by Bangladesh’s cultural affairs secretary Badrul Arefin and Nepalese culture, tourism and civil aviation secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala.
And Bangladesh’s commerce ministry secretary Md Jafar Uddin and Nepal government’s industry, commerce and supplies ministry secretary Dinesh Bhattarai signed the MoU on letter of exchange on Rohanpur-Sighbad railway route amendment to Nepal-Bangladesh transit agreement on behalf of their respective countries.
From Bangladesh sides, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid and state minister for civil aviation & tourism Md Mahbub Ali were present.
From Nepal side, daughter of Nepalese president Usha Kiran Bhandari, foreign affairs minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, expert of the president’s office Tika Prasad Dhakal, foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, among others, were present on the occasion.
Earlier, on arrival of the Nepalese president at the Bangabhaban, she was received by president Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam at the Octagonal of the presidential palace.
The MoU signing ceremony was followed by a cultural function and dinner.
Bangladesh president hosted the dinner at the state-dining hall in honor of Nepalese counterpart, who is on a two-day tour here to attend the twin historic celebrations – Bangladesh’s Independence golden jubilee and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.