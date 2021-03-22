Dhaka, Kathmandu sign four MoUs

Dhaka and Kathmandu Monday signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas, including tourism, sanitation, cultural exchange and railways link, reports BSS.

President M Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari witnessed the MoUs signing ceremony. The MoUs were inked after the bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Nepal at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban here this evening.

These are: MoU on tourism cooperation jointly signed by civil aviation and tourism secretary Md Mokammel Hossian from Bangladesh side and Nepalese culture, tourism and civil aviation secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala.

MoU on strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) cooperation signed by Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry’s senior secretary Md Mesbaul Islam and secretary of the industry, commerce and supplies ministry of Nepal Dinesh Bhattarai.

MoU on cultural exchange programme for the year of 2022-2025 signed by Bangladesh’s cultural affairs secretary Badrul Arefin and Nepalese culture, tourism and civil aviation secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala.

And Bangladesh’s commerce ministry secretary Md Jafar Uddin and Nepal government’s industry, commerce and supplies ministry secretary Dinesh Bhattarai signed the MoU on letter of exchange on Rohanpur-Sighbad railway route amendment to Nepal-Bangladesh transit agreement on behalf of their respective countries.