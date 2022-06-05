Hasan for working together to foster Bangladesh-India relationship

The minister stated these while addressing a conference 'Connections 2022' and award giving ceremony to reporters organized by Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IIMCAAB) at Dhaka Club.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami addressed the function as special guest with association President and Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim in the chair.
Hasan said about one crore people got shelter in India during the Liberation War and the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited different countries to free Bangabandhu from Pakistan prison and presented the scenario of mass killing of Pakistani occupation before the world.
For that reason, the name of India will be written with golden letters forever in the pages of history of Bangladesh independence, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister congratulated the winners and hoped that the all mass media and the IIMC graduate would play a pivotal role in strengthening the friendly relation of the two countries.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami said India is committed to assist Bangladesh as much as possible in developing education and upliftment of the people as a close friend.
Association general secretary Jahid Newaz Khan, vice president Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Oikko Foundation founder Apu Mahfuz and journalist Prasad Sanal, among others, also addressed the function.
Later, the minister along with the guests handed over the awards to the winners.