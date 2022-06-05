Hasan for working together to foster Bangladesh-India relationship

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said it is obvious to have excellent relationship between Bangladesh and India as the neighboring country (India) had played outstanding contribution to the great Liberation War, reports BSS.

"There is no issue of disparity and it is needed to work in together to foster the relationship of the two countries. The relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached a new height in the recent year under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi," he said on Sunday.