Long-route bus service to remain shut on 12-13 April

The bus services of long-route will remain closed on 12 and 13 April, the road transport and bridges minister has said.

However, minister Obaidul Quader said public transports will be available in all 11 cities in the country during the period.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, disclosed the decision during a regular briefing on Sunday.

The weeklong countrywide Covid-19 restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus ends today, Sunday.

In the wake of spike of novel coronavirus which causes over 60 daily deaths for the last couple of days, the government is likely to impose a complete lockdown from 14 April.

There have been discussions on what will happen on 12 and 13 April before the enforcement of fresh lockdown.