Padma Bridge: Gifts for the guests

A rally will be held in Mawa on the inaugural day, 25 June. Work will start this week to decorate the stage and build shades accommodating guests including prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Meantime, police and other law enforcement agencies are holding meetings on security arrangements almost every day.
Various gifts including ties, keyrings, paper weights and wallets with the image of Padma Bridge will be presented to the guests at the inaugural ceremony. Everyone present at the event will be given masks with the picture of the bridge. Guests will also get coat pins from the project authorities.
Besides, various books on the Padma Bridge project are being published and will be presented to the guests. Procuring the gifts and work on book printing have already begun.
According to the Bridge Division, the agency received the detailed schedule of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 9 June and invitation cards are being printed accordingly. A total of 3,500 guests will be invited and work on printing the invitation cards is near completion. Officials said distribution of invitation cards will start within a day or two. Food will be arranged for about 6,500 people at the inaugural ceremony. Parjatan Corporation will provide the food.
Eighteen subcommittees consisted of Bridge Division officials were formed to make the inaugural ceremony a success and these committees hold meetings regularly. Another 14-member coordination has been formed to supervise these subcommittees and oversee the operation. Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader is the advisor of the committee and Bridge Division secretary Md Monjur Hossain the convener.