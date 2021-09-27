Bewitching landscapes

Bangladesh—a land of enormous beauty comprised of rivers, crystal-clear water lakes, haors, green hills and mangrove forest—is a country of great potential for tourism. But the industry is not getting the proper nourishment as it deserves.

Today, 27 September, is the ‘World Tourism Day’. Like the entire world, Bangladesh is also celebrating the day to foster awareness among the people of the importance of tourism. To mark the day, Anis Mahmud has framed a number of tourists’ spots of Sylhet through his lens.