TOP SHOTS (15 October 2023)

Mosleh Uddin collects water lilies every day. He sells the flowers at Tk 20 a bundle. Photo taken from Pathantali Bazar in Cumilla’s Daudkandi on 15 October.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
Two labourers load brick chips, used for construction of houses or roads, on to a boat. Photo taken from Salutikor area in Sylhet’s Gowainghat on 15 October.
Anis Mahmud
A kite carries a twig to build its nest. Photo taken from Varthkhola area in Sylhet on 15 October.
Anis Mahmud
The banks of the river are lined with kashful (white plumed reeds). A fisherman sits on a char (shoal) with his fishing rod among the reeds. Photo taken from Char Sadirajpur in Pabna on 15 October.
Hasan Mahmud
A labourer unloads neatly-arranged bananas from the truck. Since bananas are in demand throughout the year, the market is always busy. Photo taken from Kadamtali area in Sylhet on 15 October.
Anis Mahmud
