TOP SHOTS (15 December 2023)

Dew drops accumulated on a taro leaf glisten under the morning sun. Photo taken from Gollamari area in Khulna on 14 December.Saddam Hossain
2 / 5
A woman goes to work in the field on a foggy winter morning. Photo taken from Ahammadpur area in Pabna’s Sujanagar on 13 December.Hasan Mahmud
3 / 5
Delicacies like ‘pitha’ (local rice cakes) are mostly made in the winter. These molds used to make pitha are high in demand during this season. A woman puts earthen molds to dry in the sun on the yard. Photo taken from Bahirdiya Palpara area in Ambikapur area of Faridpur on 13 December.Alimuzzaman
4 / 5
HAPPY MOMENTS OF 2023 This aerial photo taken on 1 June, 2023 shows herons resting on trees at a wetland park in Taizhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.AFP
5 / 5
A Palestinian woman and children looks on following Israeli bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on 15 December, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.AFP