3 / 6

A banner depicting missiles and drones flying past a torn Israeli flag, with text in Persian reading "the next slap will be harder" and in Hebrew "your next mistake will be the end of your fake state", hangs on the facade of a building in Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024. Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus.