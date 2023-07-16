TOP SHOTS (16 July 2023)

A group of temporary workers of Bangladesh Railway under the banner of Bangladesh Railway Osthahi Sramikbrinda demonstrates on the Tejgaon rail crossing in capital on 16 July 2023, resulting in a brief halt to rail communicationSazid Hossain
Fisherman Jummon Ali (L) shows a man fries in Padma River in Talaimari Badurtala area, Rajshahi on 16 July 2023. Fishermen catch fries in Padma river during breeding season in June-August and preserve those in netShahidul Islam
A worker packs rice at store in Jorakal Bazar, Khulna on 16 July. State-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) starts selling rice at Tk 30 a kg, Lentils (masur dal) at Tk 60 a kg and soybean oil at Tk 100 a litre in word no. 28 and 31 of Khulna City CorporationSaddam Hossain
A white heron flies in Talaimari Shaheed Minar area, Rajshahi, 16 July 2023Shahidul Islam
A hawker sells jersey, cap, band and flag outside the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Lakkatura, Sylhet on July 2023 ahead of the second match of Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 seriesAnis Mahmud
A worker cleans bushes on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jingltali, Daudkandi, Cumilla on 16 July 2023Abdur Rahman Dhali
A woman collects paddy saplings on Ghaghatpara, Rangpur on 16 July 2023. A woman usually earns Tk 400 a day during Aman harvestingMoinul Islam
A boy walks to school in Bhoktipur, Mithapukur, Rangpur on 16 July 2023Moinul Islam
A mother monkey along with her baby comes to locality in search of foods in Kazitula, Sylhet on 16 July 2023Anis Mahmud
Team members of International Islami University Chattogram (IIUC) and Southern University pose for picture after qualifying for the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 at the end of the Chattogram region matches at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on 16 July 2023Jewel Shil
A student speaks during the Q&A session at the regional phase of Pushti-Prothom Alo School Debate Competition at Monipur High School and College auditorium in Mirpur, Dhaka on 16 July 2023Dipu Malakar
Winners pose for a picture with guests and judges at the regional phase of Pushti-Prothom Alo School Debate Competition at Monipur High School and College auditorium in Mirpur, Dhaka on 16 July 2023DIpu Malakar