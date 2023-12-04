TOP SHOTS (4 December 2023)

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on 4 December 2023, shows an Israeli tank firing towards the Palestinian territory amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.AFP
Mourners watch as Palestinian infant Yazan Hams is buried with 12 other members of the same family who were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Rafah overnight, at a cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip city, early on 4 December 2023.AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva joke as German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (L) and other ministers watch as they pose for a family photo for the second German-Brazilian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on 4 December 2023.AFP
Labourers build a floating pontoon bridge ahead of the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair 'Magh Mela', along the shores of Ganges River in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India on 4 December 2023.AFP