TOP SHOTS (29 August 2023)

A child carries a huge fishing net to catch fish in a water body next to his home. Photo taken from Manashinagar area in Sylhet Sadar on 29 August.Anis Mahmud
Farmer Shahadat Hossain plucks Dhundul (sponge gourd), locally known as Polla for selling at the market. Photo taken from Gutudia in Khulna’s Dumuria on 29 August.Saddam Hossain
Farmers spend busy hours in extracting fibres from jute stalks from a roadside water body while a couple of children playfully roam around them. Photo taken from Hatibanda area in Gabtoli upazila of Bogura on 29 August.Soyel Rana
A fisherman repairs his nets before going for fishing in the Sundarbans. Photo taken in Patharkhali area of Khulna’s Koyra upazila on 29 August.Prothom Alo
After transporting the paddy seedlings on a boat, the farmer lays them on the sidewalk of the farming plot he prepared. Photo taken from Jhalakathi’s Himanandakati on 29 August.Saiyan
Northern parts of the country have already been seeing a misty vibe going on. Two girls go to school on their bicycles on a foggy autumn morning. Photo taken from Harati area in Rangpur city on 29 August.Mainul Islam