TOP SHOTS (31 July 2023)

A hawker carries a basket full of different items to sell. Photo taken in Shahjalal Bridge area in Sylhet on 31 July.Anis Mahmud
A drongo hovers over the water, preying on different species of insects floating on the surface. Photo taken in Tilagar area of Sylhet city on 31 July.Anis Mahmud
Hay is high in demand during the monsoon because of the crisis of cattle feed. Since it costs less to transport hay by river, it is sent from afar by boats. Photo taken from Gumani river in Bhangura upazila of Pabna on 30 July.Hasan Mahmud.
Vehicles are parked illegally on the side of the Kadamtali-Humayun Rashid Chattar Road in Sylhet city. Photo taken on 31 July.Anis Mahmud
Demanding their jobs to be made permanent, ad hoc staff hold a hunger strike in front of the new administrative building of Jahangirnagar University. Photo taken on 31 July.Abdullah Al Mamun