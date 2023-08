3 / 6

Rescue workers conduct a search operation at the site of an accident where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang town of the Aizwal district in India's eastern state of Mizoram on August 24, 2023. At least 22 labourers were killed on August 23, 2023, when the railway bridge they were building across a ravine in India's remote northeast collapsed, with four others feared dead AFP