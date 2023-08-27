TOP SHOTS (27 August 2023)

A customer checks bamboo products before purchase. Photo taken from Baneshwar Bazar in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi on 27 August.Shahidul Islam
Children busy fishing in waist-deep water of the haor. Photo taken from Boro Haor area in karimganj of Kishoreganj on 27 August.Tafsislul Aziz.
Downpour in the morning submerged different streets of Cumilla city putting pedestrians in trouble. Photo taken from city’s Nazrul Avenue on 27 August.M Sadek
A man carries taro-roots grown in his yard to sell at the local market. Photo taken from Tampat at the outskirts of Rangpur city on 27 August.Mainul Islam
A flock of storks search for food in a green paddy field of rural Bangladesh. The picture was taken from Olahali village in Kahalu upazila in Bogura on 27 August.Soyel Rana
HSC examinees at the end of the exam return home holding umbrellas over their heads to escape the rain. Photo taken near Zafar Ahmed Chowdhury Degree College in Satkania, Chattogram on 27 August.Mamun Muhammad
After collecting water lilies from the 'beel' on boats, a man binds them in lots to sell at the wholesalers. Photo taken from Kamlapur area in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan on 26 August.Dipu Malakar