4 / 5

Workers gild one of the sculptures forming the Apollo's Chariot Fountain by Jean-Baptiste Tuby depicting Louis XIV, the god of the sun, driving his four-horse chariot full pelt, symbolising the ascent of the rising sun, at The Coubertin Foundry in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, southwestern Paris, on 10 July 2023. This 18-month project will involve a wide range of skills and will enable the rebirth of this fountain at the Versailles' castle. AFP