Top Shots (17 January 2024)

While floating on a bamboo raft, a fisherman casts his net into the water looking for a good catch. Photo taken from Rangunia in Chattogram on 16 January.Sourav Das
Parking his rickshaw on the side, a rickshaw puller sleeps right on the street wrapping himself up in a blanket. Photo taken from Rail Station area in Sylhet on 16 January.Anis Mahmud
Carrying his plough, a farmer walks through the crop fields on a misty winter morning. Photo taken from Alemar bazar area in Gangachara, Rangpur on 16 January.Moinul Islam
Since this is the season of sowing paddy, a farmer gets into the water to wash the seedlings, ignoring the biting cold weather. Photo taken from Jhapjhapia area in Pabna on 16 January.Hasan Mahmud
A man manoeuvres his Nosimon (battery-powered cycle van) through narrow village roads to sell hay. The hays are used for roofing, as fuel or as cattle feed. Photo taken from Kusharhula area in Dumuria, Khulna on 16 January.Saddam Hossain