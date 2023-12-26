TOP SHOTS (26 December 2023)

A farmer with his hoe is going to work in the field. The picture was taken from Sheikhpara in Rangpur on 26 December. Moinul IslamMoinul Islam
Wagtail (khanjana) sits on an electric wire, searching for food. The picture was taken at Kuchubunia of Batiaghata in Khulna on 26 December.Saddam Hossain
Dew on a spider web. The picture was taken from the Panbari area of Rangpur on 26 December.Moinul Islam
Gachhi Joynal Sheikh is preparing to collect date juice from a tree. The picture was taken from Doarampur area of Gerda in Faridpur on 25 December.Alimuzzaman
Boro cultivation starts in the winter. Hill women are gathering seedlings from the seed beds for plantation. The picture was taken from Lumbini village area in Sadhonapur of Rangamati on 26 December.Supriyo Chakma