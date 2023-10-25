TOP SHOTS (25 October 2023)

A fisher is casting net in the Dhaleshwari River. Various types of fish including tengra, puti and shing in the river. The picture was taken from Boktabali Ferryghat area of Narayanganj on 25 October.Photo: Dinar Mahmud
Two farm labourers with plough are going out for work early in the morning. The picture was taken from Moddonagar area of Boktaboli in Narayanganj on 25 October.Photo: Dinar Mahmud
Uruguay's Camila Paola Pineiro Muino (R) fights against US' Jajaira Gonzalez during the women's 60kg quaterfinals bout 109 boxing event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Olympic Training Centre (CEO) in Santiago on 25 October 2023.AFP
Puerto Rico's Emanuel Vazquez Bas competes during the men's 10m platform preliminary diving event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on 25 October 2023.AFP