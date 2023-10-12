TOP SHOTS (12 October 2023)

People of four upazilas have been suffering as this potholed road from Pabna's Ekdanta to Bheramara saw no renovation for four long years. This picture was taken at Faripur in Pabna on 11 OctoberHasan Mahmud
Students of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur bring out a procession marking the 15th anniversary of the university on 12 OctoberMoinul Islam
Palestinians drive amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023AFP
Protestors face French Gendarmes as they gather at Place de la Republique for an unauthorized demonstration in support of Palestinians in Paris, on October 12, 2023AFP
Visitors look at the new digital exhibition 'Destination Cosmos - An Infinite Journey' at the former gas plant Phoenix West in Dortmund, western Germany on 12 October, 2023AFP