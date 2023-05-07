TOP SHOTS (7 May 2023)

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at his dog Nova during a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street, in London, on 7 May, 2023.AFP
Participants run across the Charles Bridge during the Prague's international marathon on May 7, 2023 in Prague, Czech RepublicAFP
‘Creative Group A PERSON;S’ perform their show ‘Dumb, Dumb (Who are Actually Slaves)’ at the Seoul Circus Festival in Seoul on May 7, 2023, which marks its sixth anniversary this yearAFP
Russian servicemen arrive to the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in central Moscow, on May 7, 2023. Russia will celebrate the 78th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9AFP
A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 6, 2023AFP