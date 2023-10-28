TOP SHOTS (28 October 2023)

An army of ants move busily while the orange sun sets in the background. Photo taken from Mujgunni area in Khulna on 28 October.Saddam Hossain
2 / 5
This charming bird is called Hudhud or Hoopoe. It survives on insects that it collects inserting its beak into the earth. Photo taken from Pratappur area in Bogura’s Kahaloo upazila on 28 October.Soyel Rana
3 / 5
A man rows a dinghy through the canal water (a type of boat made from palm tree) on his way to feed the fish of his farm. Photo taken from Tolna in Phultola upazila of Khulna on 28 October.Saddam Hossain
4 / 5
A kanibok (pond heron) takes flight from a stick by the side of a paddy field on a chilly autumn morning. Photo taken in Chobbishhazari area of Rangpur on 28 October.Mainul Islam
5 / 5
A flock of geese glides through the water of the haor looking for food on an autumn afternoon. Photo taken from Bauarkandi Haor in Sylhet sadar upazila on 28 October.Anis Mahmud