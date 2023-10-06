TOP SHOTS (6 October 2023)

A vendor arranges bitter gourd in a neat pile hoping to attract customers. A kilogram of bitter gourd is being sold for Tk 40. Photo taken near EPZ second gate in Cumilla on 6 October.M Sadek
At the base of these bluish hills stands the tourist spot, Shada Pathor. The hills in the distance and the clear blue water of the river are enough to enchant anyone. Photo taken from Bholaganj in Sylhet on 5 October.Anis Mahmud
A labourer helps another to carry large stones on his head as other labourers are busy crushing the boulders imported from India. Photo taken from Dhopgul area in Sylhet on 5 October.Anis Mahmud
People living on the banks of Teesta river try catching fish with smaller nets. Photo taken from Mahipur Gangachhara area in Rangpur on 5 October.Mainul Islam
A dead elephant that was found in the Garo Hills of Jhinaigati in Sherpur. Photo taken in Choto Gaznee village in Kangsha union of Sherpur on 5 October.Debashis Shaha Roy
Overnight rain has caused waterlogging in different streets of Rajshahi city. A couple of children get down into the water to play with paper boats. Photo taken in Sopura area of Rajshahi on 5 October.Shahidul Islam
A kanakua (crow-pheasant) sits among the leaves of a coconut tree. Photo taken in Mujgunni area of Khulna on 6 October.Saddam Hossain