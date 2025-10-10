TOP SHOTS (10 October 2025)

Four houses and two shops have been washed away by the Padma River in Faridpur. Twelve houses under the Ashrayan Project are also at risk. Photo taken from Paldangi area in Decreerchar Union of Faridpur Sadar upazila on 9 October 2025.Alimuzzaman
Rafique Sheikh from Bogura sells children’s toys on the streets of Faridpur town. Photo taken from Goailchamot area in Faridpur Sadar upazila on 10 October 2025.Alimuzzaman
Devotees light lamps and offer prayers during the Kathin Chibor Daan festival. Photo taken from Youngdo Buddhist Monastery in Khagrachhari on 10 October 2025.Joyanti Dewan
With a shortage of grass for cattle in the paddy fields, a man cut aquatic plants and takes them home as fodder. Photo taken from Shukanchaki area in Rangpur on 10 October 2025.Moinul Islam
Workers pluck tea leaves from the garden amid morning fog. Photo taken from Gofapara area in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh on 10 October 2025.Raziur Rahman
A trader arrived in Barishal with a trawler carrying winter vegetables from Baithakata area of Pirojpur. A local vendor bargains and buys the produce. Photo taken from Sarsi Bazar area in Kashipur Union of Barishal on 10 October 2025.Saiyan
Red water lilies bloom in a roadside body of water. Photo taken from Shaliagari area in Raiganj of Sirajganj on 10 October 2025.Shajedul Alam
A squirrel perches on a tree branch feasting on the figs. Photo taken from Kala Buniya area in Rangamati on 10 October 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Trader Shariful Islam carries readymade garments and fabric rolls on a battery-run cycle-van to sell in nearby areas. Photo taken from Battarbil area in Rangpur on 10 October 2025.Moinul Islam
With no proper drainage system, even light rain causes severe waterlogging, disrupting movement of residents in Mirhazirbagh area of Dhaka’s Shyampur. Photo taken on 10 October 2025.Dipu Malakar
A child plays in the rain holding an umbrella over her head. Photo taken from the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 10 October 2025.Suvra Kanti Das
Incessant rain since morning caused waterlogging across various parts of the capital, making commuting difficult for residents. Photo taken from Hosni Dalan Road in Old Dhaka on 10 October 2025.Tanvir Ahammed
Israeli troops move along the Israel-Gaza border fence on 10 October, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said 10 October that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.AFP
A boy lies on several foam mattresses by rubble outside a destroyed building in the centre of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 10 October, 2025, as displaced people return to their homes after Israeli forces' withdrawal.AFP
Palestinians react near rubble following Israeli forces' withdrawal from the area, after Israel and Hamas agreed on the Gaza ceasefire, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 10 October, 2025.Reuters