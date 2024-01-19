Photo

TOP SHOTS (19 January 2024)

1 / 5
Different types of ducks move in a flock along a swamp looking for food. Photo taken from Kathaltoli area in Rangamati on 18 January.
Supriyo Chakma
2 / 5
Someone put cloth on the dog to protect it from the bitter cold. Photo taken from Choukidekhi area in Sylhet on 18 January.
Anis Mahmud
3 / 5
A black drongo snuggly holds onto a tree branch because of the cold weather. Photo taken from the Home Economics College campus in Khulna on 18 January.
Saddam Hossain
4 / 5
A fox runs after pray early in the morning. Photo taken from Kewachhara area in Sylhet on 18 January.
Anis Mahmud
5 / 5
An earthen pot has been installed on the date tree to collect juice. And, a red-billed woodpecker sips on the juice sitting on top of the pot. Photo taken from Mahmudpur area in Pabna on 18 January.
Hasan Mahmud
Also Read

Top Shots (18 January 2024)

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo