Untitled Nov 01, 2023 10:47 pm

A bailey bridge collapsed with stone-laden truck in Moulvibazar's Bhabanipur on 31 October leading to sufferings of people of both sides of the bridgeKalyan Prasun
Jahid Shiekh and Ripan Sheikh sell water for living. They collect water from deep tube well and sell on containers to households at Tk 15 each container. This picture was taken at Badarpur in Faridpur on 31 OctoberAleemuzzaman
Britain's King Charles III (CL) and Britain's Queen Camilla (CR) react next to a baby rhino called Raha during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi on 1 November, 2023AFP
Afghan children refugees arrive on trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on 1 November, 2023AFP