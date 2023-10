2 / 7

Till Wednesday 6:00am, there has been 80 millilitres of rainfall within 24 hours in Khulna. Many streets have been flooded by the incessant rain. To save her child from the water, a mother carries her son on her back while returning home from school. The picture was taken from Abu Naser Hospital intersection in Khulna on 4 October. Saddam Hossain