TOP SHOTS (11 December 2023)

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on 12 December 2023, shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory amid ongoing battles with the Hamas militant group.AFP
A man steers a boat across Dal Lake on a foggy day in Srinagar on 12 December 2023.AFP
The sun rises above Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 12 December 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.AFP
China's president Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they arrive at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi on 12 December 2023.AFP