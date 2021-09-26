The glaring beauty of rivers

People rush towards river to have relax escaping the city's hustle and bustle. But that opportunity for people is being narrowed day to day since the rivers have lost their beauty due to the pollution and occupation.

In Bangladesh, the river gets its life back during the monsoon while the scenario is completely reversed during dry season.

The whole world is taking initiatives to protect rivers. The ‘world rivers day’ is celebrated on the last Sunday of September every year to raise awareness about rivers.

To mark the day, Anis Mahmud has framed the rivers in Sylhet on 26 September.