TOP SHOTS (26 August 2023)

Bagda shrimp is being caught from an enclosure after locally cultivating the shrimp in fresh water on an experimental basis. This system will prevent cultivation of shrimp in saline water. The picture was taken from Hasanpur of Dumuria in Khulna 26 August.Saddam Hossain
Women take part in a candle-light protest at a street in Imphal on 26 August, 2023, to condemn the sexual violence against women and for peace in the ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of ManipurAFP
Two women walk past destroyed Russian armoured military vehicles on display in main street Khreshchatyk on August 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of UkraineAFP