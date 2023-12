1 / 5

his undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 19 December, 2023 shows an image of the Earth taken by a camera installed on a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during its test launch. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw this week's test launch of the country's most powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which has the potential to reach the United States, state media said 19 December. AFP