TOP SHOTS (27 June 2023)

Prothom Alo English Desk
Myriam Djekoundade (C) attempts to score a basket during an exhibition match at the top of the Pic du Midi, in La Mongie, southwestern France, on 27 June 2023.
A Ukrainian serviceman of an air reconnaissance squad of the 45th Brigade assembles a Leleka reconnaissance UAV on a position in Donetsk region on 27 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Players of the French women's 3X3 basketball team perform an exhibition match at the top of the Pic du Midi, in La Mongie, southwestern France, on 27 June 2023.
