TOP SHOTS (13 December 2023)

This photograph taken on December 13, 2023 shows the rising waters of the river 'L'Isle' in the village of Guitres, south-west France
AFP
Palestinian men from the Rajabi family collect belongings in the rubble of their house which was demolished by Israeli army bulldozers in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, on December 13, 2023, on the grounds that it was built without a construction permit
AFP
Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen during a swap at the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on December 13, 2023
AFP
A Palestinian drags brickes at a camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas
AFP
