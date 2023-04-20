TOP SHOTS (20 April 2023)

2 / 4

This handout image obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on 20 April 2023, shows clothes strewn at the scene of a stampede on the steps of a charity distribution centre in Sanaa overnight More than 80 people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn Yemen, Huthi officials said, one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade. AFP