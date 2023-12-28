TOP SHOTS (28 December 2023)

A butterfly sips on the nectar sitting on wild flowers that bloom on the roadside. Photo taken from Jolkorkandi area in South Surma of Sylhet on 27 DecemberAnis Mahmud
A teenage boy walks through the rows of cabbages. He was taking care of the patch of cabbage. Photo taken from Amtoli area in Bogura’s Shibganj on 27 DecemberSoyel Rana
Surma is the largest river in Sylhet. Though it remains full to the brim during monsoon, sandbars and shoals can be found there in the dry season. Photo taken from Muradnagar area in Sylhet on 27 DecemberAnis Mahmud
A farmer carrying an irrigation pump on his bicycle to water his field. Photo taken from Baikunthapur area in Rangpur on 27 DecemberMainul Islam
A woman lays discarded polythene bags to dry on the bank of Buriganga river. Once these bags are dry, they will be processed into particles to produce plastic. Photo takenfrom Kamrangirchar area in Dhaka on 27 DecemberSuvra Kanti Das