TOP SHOTS (10 December 2023)

A farmer picks spring onions from the field early in the morning to sell them in the local market. Photo taken from Chargargari area in Ishwardi, Pabna on 9 December.Hasan Mahmud
Sitting on the petals of a periwinkle, a colorful butterfly sips nectar from it. Photo taken from Victoria government Collge area in Cumilla on 9 December.M Sadek
Buying fish from a wholesale market, a man sells his ware on the streets. Photo taken from railway station area in Sylhet on 9 December.Anis Mahmud
Though the symbols for the 12th National Parliament election haven’t been distributed yet, posters of different candidates are being printed with symbols already. Photo taken from Shashtitala area of Rajshahi on 9 December.Shahidul Islam
Small earthenware pots used for curd have been stacked. A thousand of these pots are sold for Tk 1,040. Photo taken from Shekherkola villege in Bogura on 8 December.Soyel Rana