TOP SHOTS (20 October 2023)

Young boys enjoy a game of football at a school ground on the weekend. Photo taken in Khatkhatia area of Rangpur on 20 October.
Mainul Islam
Potatoes are being picked at the cold storage before sending those to the market for sale. Photo taken in Moynakuthi area of Rangpur on 20 October.
Mainul Islam
The water level in Tessta river has receded. Carrying a net, a man and his son tread through the knee-deep water on their way to catch some fish. Photo taken from SKS Bazar in Gangachhara area of Rangpur on 20 October.
Mainul Islam
A colourful grasshopper perches on top of a tree branch. Photo taken in Mujgunni area of Khulna on 20 October.
Saddam Hossain
Hanging various household items on both sides of his cycle, a vendor paddles his way in search of customers. Photo taken in Khadimpur area of Sylhet on 20 October.
Anis Mahmud
A farmer guides his cows towards the field to plow the land. Photo taken from Nazirdaha area in Kaunia of Rangpur on 20 October.
Mainul Islam
