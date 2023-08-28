TOP SHOTS (28 August 2023)

Farmlands have been inundated following several days of downpour. Farmer Sohel Rana tries to salvage Aman paddy from the water. Photo taken from Panchthubi village in Cumilla on 28 August.M Sadek
In Kurigram, water of Teesta river is still flowing above the danger line causing erosion in areas along the banks. Photo taken from Pakar Matha in Thetrai of Ulipur on 28 August.Prothom Alo
A couple of farmers having breakfast on the side of the road taking a break from laying jute for retting in water. Photo taken from Madla area in Bogura’s Shahjahanpur on 28 August.Soyel Rana
A fisherman carries his nets on his shoulder, on the way to catch fish at a body of water nearby. Photo taken from Sheikhpara area in Rangpur on 28 August.Mainul Islam
Ansar Ali went around on his bicycle, buying bananas from people's homes. He will sell the bananas once they have ripened. Photo taken from Darinanda village in Bogura’s Shahjahanpur on 28 August.Soyel Rana