TOP SHOTS (20 July 2023)

Water lilies are in bloom and two young boys are happily collecting the lilies from the water.. The picture was taken from Gulalbudai area in Rangpur on 19 July.Photo: Moinul Islam
The railings on the side of a bridge over the canal at Babuganj in Barishal have long been broken. It is risky for the vehicles and people using the bridge. Accidents may happen anytime. The picture was taken from Dhumchar of Babuganj in Barishal on 19 July.Photo: Saaiyan
Farmers are taking jackfruits by motor-boat to sell in Rangamati town. The jackfruit season is about to end so they are going to the town to sell jackfruits at higher prices. The picture was taken from Kaptai Lake in Puran Para area of Rangamati on 19 July.Photo: Supriyo Chakma
This photograph taken on 20 July 2023, shows Russian ammunition collected by local residents in the Dovhenke village, in the Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.AFP