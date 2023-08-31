TOP SHOTS (31 August 2023)

Local people constructed a makeshift bamboo-made bridge on Charalkata river at Naoghata area in Nilphamari's Jaldhaka. The bridge has become a boon for the residents of the two sides of river. This picture was taken on 30 AugustProthom Alo
2 / 6
Construction materials are strewn on one of the busiest roads of Sylhet city, intensifying public sufferings and traffic congestion in the street in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Sylhet. The picture was taken on 31 August.Anis Mahmud
3 / 6
Housewife Jahanara Begum is spreading paddy for open air sun drying at Mostafa Dangi area in Faridpur's Ambikapur on 30 August.Alimuzzaman
4 / 6
Policemen inspect the wreckage of a burned car in front of the headquarters of the agency in charge of managing prisons (SNAI) on 31 August 2023 in Quito.AFP
5 / 6
A worker at a confectionary arranges a traditional sweetmeat locally known as ‘Khaja’ which are popularly sold ahead of Hindu festival of ‘Nag Panchami’, at a workshop in Ahmedabad on 31 August, 2023AFP
6 / 6
Members of LGBTQ community take part in a Pride Parade in Kathmandu on 31 August 2023AFP