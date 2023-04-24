Technology continues to transform the news media landscape

However, the digital transformation of the news media industry has also created challenges. The rise of social media and user-generated content has led to concerns around the credibility and accuracy of news. News media organisations must also navigate issues around data privacy, fake news, and the role of algorithms in shaping news consumption.

To address these challenges, news media organisations must invest in robust fact-checking processes and ensure that their content is trustworthy and accurate. They must also provide transparency around how their algorithms curate and prioritise news content, and work toward building trust with their audience.

In conclusion, digital products and technologies have transformed the news media industry and opened up new opportunities for revenue generation and audience engagement.

News media organisations must continue to innovate and experiment with new technologies while also ensuring they uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and ethics. The future of news media is digital, and the organisations that can adapt and leverage these technologies will thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.

* Ashfaq Ali is senior manager of digital technology at The Daily Prothom Alo in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ashfaq can be reached at [email protected] or @ashfaq_acs

