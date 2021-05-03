App tracking helps keep us ‘free of charge,' FB tells iOS users

Continuing its tirade against the new Apple privacy policy, Facebook and Instagram have added a notice within their iOS apps, telling users that the information the platforms collect from other apps and websites can "help keep Facebook free of charge."

Technology researcher Ashkan Soltani first noticed the new pop-up notices, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Verge that these pop-up notices are "educational screens," and provide "more details about how we use data for personalized ads."

"This version of iOS requires us to ask for permission to track some data from the devices to improve your ads. Learn how we limit the use of this information if you don't turn on this device setting," the notice read.