Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

"We had a nominal first-stage flight. However, the upper-stage engine did shutdown early and we did not deliver our payloads to orbit," said Astra's livestream commentator Amanda Durk Frye.

The rocket was carrying two small satellites designed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory to measure moisture and precipitation in tropical storm systems.

They were to be the first batch of a six-satellite constellation managed by NASA, the rest of which Astra also plans to launch in the future.