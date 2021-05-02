China directs 33 apps to stop collecting users' data

China has listed 33 apps, including tech giants like Baidu and Tencent, that reportedly collected users data.

The listed apps have been directed to plug the loopholes in less than 15 days, Indo-Asian News Service reports.

Citing complaints from users, the Cyberspace Administration of China listed 33 mobile apps for allegedly breaching various regulatory rules, IANS mentions ZDNet report.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on 1 May that these apps had breached local regulations, primarily, for capturing personal data that were not relevant to their service.