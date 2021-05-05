Covid jabs for kids: Pfizer to seek approval in Sept

The FDA is preparing to make Covid vaccines "accessible to additional, younger populations", Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was quoted as saying at a news conference on Tuesday, the report said.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given to adults under an emergency use authorisation that the companies received in December. Obtaining full FDA approval will allow it to market the vaccine directly to consumers.

"Full approval is a welcome indicator of the continued safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine," Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, was quoted as saying.