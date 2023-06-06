EU asks Big Tech to label AI-generated content

The European Union’s executive body has asked tech platforms including Google, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok to detect photos, videos and text generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and clearly label them for users.

It’s part of the European Commission’s bid to crack down on disinformation, which EU officials warn has been thriving since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Now, Brussels fears generative AI technologies are creating even more fertile ground for the spread of fake news and phony information.

“Advanced chatbots like ChatGPT are capable of creating complex, seemingly well-substantiated content and visuals in a manner of seconds,” European Commission vice president Vera Jourova told reporters on Monday.

“Image generators can create authentic-looking pictures of events that never occurred,” Jourova said. “Voice generation software can imitate the voice of a person based on a sample of a few seconds.”