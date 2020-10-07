Apple to launch iPhone 12 series on 13 Oct

Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on 13 October.

In a virtual invite ‘Hi Speed’ sent to select media on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on 13 October that starts at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm India time).

The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.