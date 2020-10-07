Apple to launch iPhone 12 series on 13 Oct

IANS
New Delhi
Philip W. Schiller, senior vice president, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the the new Apple iPhone XS at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., 12 September, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on 13 October.

In a virtual invite ‘Hi Speed’ sent to select media on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on 13 October that starts at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm India time).

The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

Foreign tech reviewers earlier predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on 23 October in select markets.

